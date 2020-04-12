Many celebrate Easter, watch church services from home

Easter 2020 conceptual image with color easter egg in protective medical mask. Cancellation of celebration concept coronavirus pandemic. Antiviral mask. COVID quarantine. Protection from virus COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Social distancing is forcing Christians across the world to change the way they worship. Faith leaders are finding ways to keep their members safe on Easter Sunday.

Those celebrating Easter this year will be doing it from the comfort of their home. Stay-at-home activities include easter egg hunts in the yard, watching church services from the couch and virtually talking with family members.

Here in the Las Vegas valley, the International Church of Las Vegas is holding a special drive-in service for the holiday.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman says the City Attorney is allowing the church to hold the ceremony. All attendees had to remain in their cars and nothing was allowed to be passed out.

Pope Francis led his Easter Mass in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica Sunday morning. The event that normally draws up to 100,000 people only had a handful of attendees that were there to assist the Pope.

Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, Lakewood Church, hosted multiple services. Singer Mariah Carey and filmmaker Tyler Perry joined Osteen via recordings, offering messages of hope as the world battles COVID-19.

Because of social distancing, the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll was cancelled, but the president did share a message for those celebrating from home.

“We’ll be back together in churches right next to each other, celebrate, bring the family together like no other. We have a lot to be thankful for. Happy Easter everybody,” Pres. Trump said in a video posted on Twitter.