Many CCSD students still need internet, devices ahead of first day of school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — It is the final countdown to a brand new back-to-school experience.

Clark County School District students start full-time, at-home learning on Monday. Because of the coronavirus, around 316,000 students are gearing up for distance learning. They are going to need access to computer devices and the internet — and CCSD says they are working hard to make sure everyone has that.

The school district says over the last two weeks, they have been able to connect more than 6,000 students through the Family Support Center, and they have also helped more than 50,000 students who are in need of a device. But there is still a lot of work to do. The latest update, as of Saturday, shows that there are still around 20,000 students who have expressed the need for internet, and around 24,000 students who have expressed the need for Chromebooks.

But that information is based on a survey which not everyone has completed, so the real need could be as high as 90,000 students. CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says the school district is doing everything they can to get all students connected.

“We are going to continue to work our efforts, not only through Monday, but as they continue,” Jara said. “We have been averaging, and this is a very important number, we’ve been averaging around 10,000 devices a day in distribution.”

If your child is in need of a Chromebook, you should call their school. And if they need internet access, you should contact the Family Support Center. The phone number is 1-888-616-2476. You can also go to their website.