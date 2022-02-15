Manual labor job applicants in high demand as worker shortage continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Manual labor jobs here in the valley are proving difficult to fill as the worker shortage continues across the nation.

A local technical school says there’s a high demand in certain fields, but few people are applying.

19-year-old Caleb Furch just landed his first job as a service technician after finishing a three-month program at the National Technical Institute in Henderson.



“It’s so hot out here that there is always going to be a demand for HVAC and especially with electricians and plumbing,” said Furcht.



While he knows the demand is high for workers in this field, he feels like people his age just don’t want to put in the work to make it a profession.



“I think as a generation, a lot of us are on the lazy side,” Furcht said.”It seems like a lot of people now are like, can I work from home, can I make the most money as soon as possible short term,” he added.



However, even so, with the pandemic and several of those looking for steady work, the opportunities for growth within the electrical, HVAC, and plumbing industry are at an all-time high.



Over at Air Supply: Air Conditioning and Heating, Senior Technician, Michael Barnes says it’s all about quality over quantity, but come the spring and summer months, they will need all the help they can get.



“April, May, and June are right around the corner and we will definitely need to amp up on staffing,” he shared.



Derek NeSmith, the Executive Director of NTI’s Henderson Campus says that even though the need for applicants is great right now, at one point during the peak of the pandemic, their attendance grew by about 200%.



“We had individuals from all walks of life who never would have thought to be plumbers, electricians, or HVAC technicians reevaluate their lives, knowing they had to make a change,” he added.

