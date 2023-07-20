The attached video is from April 20, the day of the fatal crash.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County coroner officials have released more information from the deadly crash that killed a man and snarled traffic for hours on the Airport Connector in April.

The newest information from investigators says that the cause of death for Juan Argueta, the driver killed in the incident, was related to the crash — indicating that Argueta’s death did not cause the collision but instead was the result of the crash. No official manner of death has been released.

According to the release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the April 20 collision occurred on Paradise Road, south of Russell Road, near Harry Reid International Airport.

Deadly crash impacts traffic using Airport Connector tunnels on April 20, 2023. (KLAS)

Investigators say an SUV traveling north on Paradise crossed the center median into the southbound lanes. The SUV struck a pickup truck and a sedan before overturning.

The SUV driver, later identified as Juan Argueta, 60, of Henderson, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The drivers of both the pickup truck and sedan, both 30-year-old men, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and subsequently released.