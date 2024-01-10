LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said Wednesday they are now investigating an October death of a 47-year-old man as a homicide.

According to police, on Oct. 29, 2023, medical personnel responded to a resort in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Resorts World’s address is 3000 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. No other Strip resort has an address in the 3000 block.

Arriving personnel found a man, later identified as Christopher Tapp, 47, suffering from injuries as a result of a “purported accident,” police said. Medical personnel took Tapp to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office later ruled Tapp’s death a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

On Nov. 22, 2023, the LVMPD Homicide Section learned of Tapp’s death and began investigating the incident as a homicide.

Through investigation, detectives learned Tapp was in an altercation inside a room at the resort before he was found and taken to the hospital.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.