LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas. Everything unfolded just before 6 p.m., Thursday when police were called to the area to investigate a suspicious death.

A man’s body was found in the 2600 block of Brady Avenue near N. Eastern and E. Washington. Metro said the man’s body was found at a home that is for sale.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way. We’ll have an update on 8 News NOW at 11 p.m.