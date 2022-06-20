LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Saturday night shooting at a bar in Winnemucca left a woman dead and her husband on the run and facing a murder charge, according to the Winnemucca Police Department. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Ty Victor Albisu, 47, is the subject of a search after 61-year-old Linda Walker Albisu was shot and killed at Raven’s Bar in the small town located about seven hours north of Las Vegas in Humboldt County.

Winnemucca police responded to a report of shots fired at the bar just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Another man, Dylan James Hobbs, 21, was shot in the hand.

Witness and victim statements led police to identify Albisu as the suspect, and several police agencies searched through the night but didn’t locate him.

Nevada Division of Investigation-Major Crimes was called into head up the investigation with assistance from Winnemucca Police Department Detectives, according to a post on the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“At this time, the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown and felony arrest warrants are being sought,” according to authorities. “A nationwide attempt to locate has been issued for Albisu and the manhunt for him continues.”

If you have information about Albisu’s whereabouts, contact Humboldt County Dispatch at (775) 623-6429 or Secret Witness at (775) 623-6969. He should not be approached.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Cory Dunckhorst of the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396.