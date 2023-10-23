LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada has partnered with Mandalay Bay’s Shark Reef Aquarium to host a blood drive.

According to a release, the blood drive will be held on Friday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center.

“As we approach the end of October, we strongly encourage potential donors to help us replenish our blood supplies,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Southern Nevada Chapter said. “Our partnership with the Shark Reef allows us to provide critical medical care to patients while also offering a unique experience for our donors.”

All donors will receive complimentary admission to the Shark Reef Aquarium and the Undersea Explorer Virtual Reality Theater. Parking fees will also be waived at the blood drive for donors.

Donors can schedule an appointment on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, on the Red Cross website, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Use the code HALLOWREEF when booking for Friday’s blood drive or find another drive that suits your schedule.

The Red Cross is facing a blood donation shortfall due to reduced summer donations and numerous blood drive cancellations caused by natural disasters, the report stated.

“The timing of this event is crucial as we continue to recover from a significant shortfall in donations,” Flanigan said. “Low blood supply levels can jeopardize patient care in hospitals, particularly during emergencies or major surgeries that can require large amounts of blood.”

All blood types are needed, but there is a critical need for type O donors.