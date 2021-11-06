Man,73, injured following crash near Rainbow, Robindale

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a serious crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Rd Saturday morning.

Police responded to a car crash shortly before 9 a.m., at the private drive to 7800 Rainbow Boulevard near Robindale Road.

Police say a male,73 was walking on northbound Rainbow Boulevard when a Chrysler Sebring was making a left turn from a private residence and struck the victim.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

The driver,71 of the Chrysler Sebring remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section