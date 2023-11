LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds south of UNLV.

Police said they received a call of a man gunned down around 10:42 a.m. in the 4000 block of University Center Drive near Flamingo Road.

The man was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police are asking people to avoid the area due to a large police presence.