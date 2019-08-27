Man wounded in shooting near Las Vegas Blvd. and Bonanza

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Tuesday morning. It happened at the Seigel Suites near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, several witnesses called to report the sound of gunshots and screaming just after 5 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

Police said a possible suspect was seen leaving the area in a 4-door older model sedan.