Man working as real estate agent in Pahrump wanted on stalking charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man working as a real estate agent in Pahrump is wanted on aggravated stalking charges, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Mathew Ursua is accused of “engaging in a course of conduct that has made the victim fear for her life and feel intimidated and harassed,” according to a video statement made by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Tippetts.

Investigators found social media posts by Ursua about “using violence against and abducting women by force,” Tippets said.

Aggravated stalking is a felony.

If you have information about this case, contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-700 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us