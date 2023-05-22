LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two people were shot outside of a home in the north valley on Monday night, police stated.

It happened in the 2300 block of Cambridge Elms Street near Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

North Las Vegas officers received a call shortly before 6 p.m. that a 34-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man had been shot. The two were later taken to UMC for medical care.

The woman was believed to be in critical condition and details on the man’s condition were not released.

No arrests have been made in the case.