Man, woman killed in central valley motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man and woman are dead following a motorcycle crash in the central valley late Saturday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Rancho Drive, just north of Palomino Lane.

Police say the motorcycle hit the south end of a raised median near the intersection, and then hit a light pole.

The 53-year-old rider and his 33-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

These deaths marked the 2nd and 3rd traffic-related fatalities for LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.

The incident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.