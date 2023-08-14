The shoreline changes as water recedes at Lake Mead in this photo from early February, 2023. (Duncan Phenix / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The neice of a couple killed on Lake Mead over the weekend in a boating crash says her aunt and uncle boated on the lake nearly every weekend and were wrapping up their day in Callville Bay at the time of the tragic crash.

Brittany Farris says her uncle, Terry Farris, 48, loved the water and could often be found in his boat on Lake Mead. She says his death is devastating.

“He’s been a huge part of my life from birth. A lot of my best childhood memories are days spent on the lake camping, and weekends. That’s what we grew up doing. It’s a huge loss right now,” she said.

The crash happened the evening of Saturday, Aug. 12. Family members say a larger boat on the lake crashed into Farris’ boat, killing him and his fiancee. Her identity has yet to be released from the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner said the cause of death for Farris was “blunt force trauma” and he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is taking the lead in the investigation into the crash. 8 News Now has requested information on the crash and will update the story as soon as that becomes available.