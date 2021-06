LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the southwest valley.

Detectives say a husband and wife were found shot to death inside an apartment in the 7200 block of W. Sunset Road near Tenaya Way.

The bodies were discovered late Wednesday night after the woman’s employer called police because she hadn’t been at work for several days.

Police believe the man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.