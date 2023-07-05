HENDERSON (KLAS) — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on the Fourth of July, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The family of a 70-year-old man called the police around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call from the man who told them he had killed his girlfriend and was going to shoot himself, police said.

When police arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Pepperell Avenue in the area of Somersworth Drive and Anthem Parkway in the south valley, the man refused to leave the home. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and for more than four hours attempted to negotiate with the man who ended up shooting himself, police said.

Police found the body of a 61-year-old woman in the home. This case is under investigation. It is the fourth homicide in Henderson for 2023.