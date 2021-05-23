Man, woman critically injured in suspected DUI crash near Rainbow, Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man and woman are injured following a crash early Sunday morning in the west valley.

Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Rainbow Boulevard, north of the intersection with Charleston Boulevard, around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, a 2006 Nissan Maxima was traveling north on Rainbow Boulevard at an excessive rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the east side of the roadway, and hit a City of Las Vegas light pole, which broke at the base.

The Nissan continued off-road, and the driver’s side hit the base of a large sign for 1000 South Rainbow Boulevard, police say.

Both the driver, a 31-year-old man, and passenger, a 24-year-old woman, were transported to UMC Trauma.

“Trauma staff determined the driver suffered serious injuries and the front seat passenger suffered

critical injuries,” police noted in a news release Sunday.

LVMPD suspect the driver was impaired, so a DUI investigation was conducted.

The driver was booked in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center.