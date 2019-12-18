Man with pet opossum kicked off JetBlue flight

COSTA MESA, Calif. (CNN) — An Orange County man thought he had everything taken care of before traveling with his pet opossum, Zatara. Though, things took a rough turn.

“I did my homework and I was allowed fly out there. At least you can do is let me return home with her,” Gerald Tautenhahn, Zatara’s owner said.

Tautenhahn says two months after his father passed away in Austin, Texas, he wanted to spend time with his mom and cheer her up by bringing Zatara to visit.

He said he called the public transportation, and they said as long as it was okay with the airlines, it was okay with them. JetBlue also gave him the go ahead.

Tautenhahn and his twin brother loaded up Zatara, the pet opossum, and headed to Long Beach Airport after he says he called the airport to double check it was okay he bring her.

He was cleared to travel with Zatara. They flew JetBlue to Austin and his mom loved her.

A few days later, he says, when they tried to fly back to Long Beach, an air marshal told him he wasn’t sure if it was okay to have an opossum on board.

Tautenhahn says they told him he couldn’t fly back. He was stranded, but a representative encouraged him to rent a car and drive back to Newport Beach.

After four days in Austin, Tautenhahn says he booked a ticket on United, paid a pet fee and put Zatara in a carrier. This time, he wasn’t asked what was in the approved carrier and he walked on.