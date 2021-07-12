Man with gunshot wound to face in critical condition in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police (HPD) are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound to the face approached an officer Monday evening. Authorities were responding to an unrelated incident near Stephanie Street and Sunset Road around 6:25 p.m. when it happened.

They say the 58-year-old approached the officer from inside the location. He was taken to the hospital, where he is stable but in critical condition.

According to HPD, it is not known if the wound was self-inflicted or caused by an unknown suspect. No other victims were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.