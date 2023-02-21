LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body found in a drainage canal near Arville Street and Harmon Avenue early Monday morning.

Metro police received a report of an unresponsive man in the canal around 2:40 a.m. and when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was declared dead by medical personnel at the scene.

According to Metro police, an investigation revealed the man lived inside the drainage canal and after he was shot, he ran outside the canal and collapsed.

The Clark County coroner will release the victim’s name and the cause of death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email: homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or go online at this link.