LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person waving a firearm near the I-15 caused the freeway to close in both directions Sunday afternoon, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

Around 3:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person brandishing a firearm in the 200 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard near the I-15.

As a precaution, police halted traffic on the I-15 in both directions as they set up containment near Symphony Park and the I-15.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the I-15 was reopened around 5 p.m. No one was injured during the incident, police said.