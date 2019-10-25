Man with 21 grandchildren wins $80M Powerball

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One mid-western couple is having the best week ever: The Michigan Lottery just announced that 54-year-old Phillip Chippewa as the winner of an $80 million Powerball jackpot.

Chippewa is the father of seven and the grandfather of 21. Chippewa, who lives in Suttons Bay, which is near Lansing, Michigan, matched the winning numbers drawn on Sept. 21.

The winning numbers were as followed: 01-09-22-36-68 and the Powerball, 22. Chippewa purchased the winning ticket at the Barrels & Barrels Party Store in Suttons Bay, Michigan. Chippewa and his wife took the lump sum of the jackpot, which was about $42 million after taxes.

The couple’s plans for their winnings include buying homes for each of their children. They plan to keep working.