Man wins more than $300k after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Pai Gow at Bally’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was one Washington man’s lucky day when he struck it big in Las Vegas over the weekend. On Sunday, Dec. 20, Baien Nagamatsu hit a 7-Card Straight Flush for $316,619 playing Pai Gow at Bally’s Las Vegas.

Nagamatsu, who is from Shoreline, Washington, was visiting The Las Vegas Strip resort with his fiancée when he won. Nagamatsu says he plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and get caught up on some bills.

Nagamatsu says he will also spread some holiday cheer to family members. He says he wants to buy cars for his children.