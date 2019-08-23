Man who voted twice — in Arizona and Nevada — faces charges in 2016 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man faces felony charges accusing him of voting in the 2016 presidential election in two different states.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that 61-year-old Randy Allen Jumper was indicted last month on two counts of illegal voting and one count of perjury.

Jumper was a registered Republican until he became an independent in 2016 , according to a Thursday report in the Tucson Citizen.

Jumper was a regular voter in Arizona and cast a ballot in “virtually every primary and general going back to the ’80s,” Deputy Pima County Recorder Chris Roads told TucsonSentinel.com.

In Nevada, Jumper is registered as a nonpartisan voter. He registered there in July 2016, online records show.

Prosecutors allege Jumper voted twice in the election — once in Pima County and then in Washoe County in Nevada.

He also is charged with making false declarations by signing sworn statements in both places that he was registered to vote in that state.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pima County Superior Court on Sept. 23.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Jumper who could comment on the allegations.