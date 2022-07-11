LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who police say took his own life during a call about a domestic disturbance is the same man who chased Governor Steve Sisolak at a restaurant earlier this year.

Justin Andersch, 38, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday, July 10, police say.

Metro police say they were interviewing Andersch’s girlfriend regarding the alleged domestic disturbance when he returned to the scene and took his own life.

In February Andersch posted the video of him chasing the governor, threatening him, and yelling racial slurs at First Lady Kathy Sisolak.

The i-team talked with his father who says the family is meeting with investigators on the morning of Tuesday, July 12, to learn more about what happened.



They are mourning the loss of their loved one. They also ask for privacy.