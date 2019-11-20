Man who sold ammunition to 1 October gunman pleads guilty in federal court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who sold armor piercing ammunition to the 1 October gunman has pleaded guilty to manufacturing it without a license. Douglas Haig officially entered the plea Tuesday morning in federal court.

The maximum sentence he could get is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Haig ran an unlicensed ammunition manufacturing business called “Specialized Military Ammunition” out of his home in Arizona.

“Doug permanently closed his business on October 19, 2017,” Haig’s attorney Marc Victor said.

Investigators found “unfired cartridges bearing Haig’s fingerprint” inside the 1 October gunman’s hotel room, and they were “classified as armor-piercing ammunition.”

But, it’s important to note that Haig is not accused of a direct role in the massacre.

“Doug had no indication whatsoever about Steven Paddock’s plans. Doug was absolutely devastated when he learned of the tragedy on October 1, 2017,” said Victor. “He was particularly devastated to learn he had previously sold ammunition to Steven Paddock.”

Officials said Haig sold ammo at at least one gun show in Nevada and shipped it here multiple times. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said, in part, “Haig operated the ammunition manufacturing business despite knowing the federal firearms law required a license for such activity.”

Haig’s attorney would not tell 8 News Now why the plea changed. Haig’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Haig last August.