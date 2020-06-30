Man who sold ammo to Las Vegas mass shooter to be sentenced Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s sentencing day for the Arizona man who sold armor-piercing bullets to the 1 October gunman.

Douglas Haig had nothing to do with the actual shooting but the bullets he made and sold were inside the gunman’s hotel room during the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. According to police, those bullets were not used in the shooting.

Haig ran an unlicensed ammunition manufacturing business called “Specialized Military Ammunition” out of his Arizona home.

His fingerprints were found on un-fired cartridges in the gunman’s room the night he killed 58 concert goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Haig’s attorney said Haig never intended for anything bad to happen. His business closed shortly after the shooting.

In November, Haig pleaded guilty to making ammunition without a license. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.