LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Edgar Samaniego, the man who shot and critically wounded a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer after a Black Lives Matter demonstration nearly two years ago will spend at least 20 years in prison. The judge gave the maximum sentence.

Edgar Samaniego will spend at least 20 years in prison. (Credit: LVMPD)

Officer Shay Mikalonis and his family were in the courtroom for the sentencing. His father and mother spoke about how the shooting has changed their lives.

“Shay can’t talk, eat, swallow on his own, or breathe. He’s dependent on a ventilator. Without it, he would be dead,” said Guy Mikalonis, father.

Shay Mikalonis was at the sentencing for Edgar Samaniego. (KLAS)

Edgar Samaniego avoided going to trial by pleading guilty in Nov. 2021 to shooting Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis in June 2020 leaving the four-year veteran paralyzed from the neck down. Prosecutors did not offer Samaniego any deal for his guilty plea.

Samaniego’s attorney asked the court for some leniency in the sentencing. He said Samaniego pleaded guilty, avoiding a trial and sparing the family and Mikalonis from going through that experience.

Mikalonis, who breathes with the help of a ventilator, spent months at a rehabilitation center in Colorado.

Samaniego will be sentenced for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm where a person could be endangered, and two counts of discharging a fire from or inside a structure.

Samaniego was not part of the demonstration. He happened to be staying at a nearby motel and fired into the crowd, hitting Mikalonis.