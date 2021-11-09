Man who shot Officer Shay Mikalonis pleads guilty

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who shot Metro officer Shay Mikalonis in front of Circus Circus has pleaded guilty to eight charges including attempted murder.

In all, Edgar Samaniego pleaded guilty to the following:

1 count attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon

1 count battery with use of a deadly weapon

3 counts assault with use of a deadly weapon

1 count discharging firearm where person might be endangered

2 counts discharge of firearm from or within a structure

On September 17, 2020 Samaniego pleaded not guilty to these charges.

He is now admitting to shooting into a group of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and hitting Mikalonis as officers worked at a protest on the Las Vegas Strip in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mikalonis was paralyzed in the shooting.

Sentencing was scheduled for March 1.