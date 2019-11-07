Man who shot and killed son makes first court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are learning more about why a dad shot and killed his son Tuesday afternoon. The father has been identified as 58-year-old Glenn Harris and his son — 30-year-old Erik Harris.

This happened at a home on Burnt Hills Drive. That’s near Jones and Lone Mountain.

Harris made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Glenn Harris is charged with open murder.

According to an arrest report for Glenn Harris, obtained by 8 News Now, Harris shot his son Erik in the stomach, then put the gun under Erik’s chin and fired a second time. The report also states Harris quote — “had enough of Erik and his threats to the family.”

“I know that they had problems with their son,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. ”I don’t know if drugs played a part, probably.”

That neighbor also says Erik was violent towards his parents.

“He got beat up and he hit her,” the neighbor said. “I’ve seen Glenn with like bandages on his head and a black eye and things like that.”

That neighbor also wishes Erik could have gotten some help.

“As many times as they called the police over there something should have been done.”

In court Wednesday, we learned Glenn Harris has no criminal history, lived in Las Vegas for 25 years and was a mechanic.

We do know that before the shooting, Erik’s mom asked for Erik to leave. Erik and his dad were in the garage. His mom went back in the house, heard yelling, then a gunshot. When she ran back into the garage, she witnessed the second gunshot.

Harris is currently in jail at the Clark County Detention Center. He will be back in court Friday.