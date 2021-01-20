Man who robbed same bank twice in Henderson sentenced to 282 months in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who robbed the same bank twice was sentenced Tuesday to 23 1/2 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge Howard D. McKibben sentenced Anthony Delano Hylton Jr., 35, to 282 months in prison in the 2016-2017 armed robberies, which occurred at a Citibank branch at 10211 S. Eastern Avenue in Henderson.

Hylton was convicted in a jury trial in April, 2019, on two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He subsequently pleaded guilty in November 2020 to one count of felon in possession, according to information from U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

According to evidence presented at trial, on Oct. 7, 2016, Hylton entered the bank with a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Once inside, he pointed the gun at customers and bank employees, and ordered everyone to get down on the ground.

Hylton jumped over the teller counter and fired a shot into the floor near a teller who was crouched on the ground. He demanded money from bank employees while pointing his gun at them. Hylton fled the bank with approximately $69,565.

Three months later, on Jan. 17, 2017, Hylton — armed with a revolver — entered the same bank. He pointed the gun at customers and bank employees and, like the previous robbery, Hylton ordered everyone to the ground. He jumped over the counter and demanded money from bank employees at gunpoint. Hylton fled the bank with approximately $13,046.

Hylton has a prior Clark County conviction for battery with substantial bodily harm.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Henderson Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lisa Cartier-Giroux and Peter S. Levitt prosecuted the case.