Man who police say struck 2 children in crosswalk lived in same neighborhood as them and their family

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parents and family of two siblings hit by a pickup truck are receiving an outpouring of support from the community. The oldest of the children hurt, 12-year-old Alex Bush, passed away Sunday.

His 9-year-old sister, Charlotte Bush, is still fighting for her life and has been in critical condition ever since Friday’s wreck.

The siblings who attended Somerset Academy Losee, were struck while they were coming home from school. According to North Las Vegas Police, they were in the crosswalk at Lone Mountain and Losee Road when they were hit.

The driver, 47-year-old Mark Kline, faces numerous charges, including vehicular manslaughter. It turns out Kline knew the children. Kline lived on the same street as the children and their family.

A memorial of balloons, candles, and stuffed animals is growing in the area for the children.

“It’s a little box; this was a photo of our 9th bday party,” said Aiden Maffett, a friend of Alex and Charlotte. “He was pretty nice he was my friend; we used to hang out. He was a really great friend. I don’t know I just miss him.”

Friends of Alex say he was energetic and loved hockey. They say he wanted to grow up to be a professional player.

“I want his sister to keep fighting, and I want him to fly high,” said Jayson Cooper, a student at Somerset Academy.

While students and parents have the Bush family in their prayers, they also voiced concerns about the change needed at Lone Mountain and Losee.

“It’s always been a fear of mine because the area that were in with the school, it’s busy and there’s no crossing guards,” said Shayla Robker, a concerned parent.

“I’m definetely not gonna listen to music when I walk to school anymore,” Jayson said. “I’m not going to walk right when it’s my turn I’m going to wait a couple seconds then walk.”

While this tragedy brings about the discussion of how the area can be made safer, it also brings about a discussion of two families whose lives are forever changed.

“I want them to keep their head up and know that God is with them and he’s going to help them get through it,” said Mikinzie Dowdy, 7th grade student and classmate of Alex. “Even though what he did was wrong and he wasn’t paying attention, I just feel like everybody deserves a second chance.”