Man who placed skimmers to steal credit card numbers at gas pumps gets 5 years in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old man who placed skimmer devices at gas pumps to steal credit and debit card numbers was sentenced on Monday to more than five years in prison.

Danyer Manuel Alarcon Rodriguez was one of four men involved in a scheme to steal card numbers in Nevada and California, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Alarcon Rodriguez was sentenced to 61 months in prison for his role in installing 27 skimmers that obtained at least 481 stolen card numbers, authorities said.

Overall, the scheme collected 3,120 card numbers and stole $157,695.51, authorities said.

The group would encode the stolen account information onto counterfeit cards, and then make purchases and withdrawals. The scheme operated from November 2018 until June 2019.

Alarcon Rodriguez pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of conspiracy, one count of use of unauthorized access device, and one count of aggravated identity theft. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey sentenced Alarcon Rodriguez to three years of supervised release and ordered restitution.

Co-defendant Francisco Rodriguez Gonzalez, 35, pleaded guilty in July and is scheduled to be sentenced in December. Co-defendants Juan Luis Sosa Tamayo, 32, and Adrian Leyva Tamayo, 32, are scheduled for a jury trial to begin in July 2022.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Brian Spellacy of the U.S. Secret Service made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Schmale is prosecuting the case.