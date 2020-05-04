Man who made crosses to honor 1 October victims dies after losing battle to cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who became a hero to many Las Vegans when he made crosses to honor victims of the 1 October mass shooting has died.

His daughter, Susie Zanis, confirmed her dad’s death to Chicago’s WGN-TV early Monday morning. He was 69 years old.

Zanis passed away at the family’s home in Aurora, Illinois after recently being diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to his family.

Just last year, Zanis placed a second set of 58 crosses at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” for the two-year anniversary of the 1 October tragedy.

Greg Zanis’ crosses installed along Las Vegas Boulevard

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo Greg Zanis of Aurora, Ill., prepares crosses to place at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. Now on hospice care, Zanis, continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Since starting “Crosses for Losses” in 1999, Zanis delivered more than 26,000 handmade wooden crosses memorials at mass-shooting sites all across the U.S.

Zanis retired from installing the crosses in December 2019 after he said it had taken an emotional toll on him.

When Zanis delivered crosses to Las Vegas in 2019, he told 8 News Now why he was motivated to help to honor the victims.

“It’s very simple: I’m not a politician. I’m not a gun guy. I’m not a church guy. I just want families to have their children remembered,” Zanis said.

On Friday, his daughter organized a drive-by procession and living visitation so his supporters could say their goodbyes. Zanis, who thought he had weeks to live, greeted everyone from the front porch.

His family has created a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.