Man who made crosses for 1 October victims retiring after ’emotional toll’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who provided white crosses in memory of the 1 October shooting victims is retiring.

WGN TV in Chicago reports that Greg “the Cross Man” Zanis is done after two decades and nearly 27,000 crosses he has delivered through the years to help people across the country cope with losses.

“It’s just gotten impossible,” Zanis told WGN. “There’s just so much going on.”

Zanis delivered a second set of 58 crosses to Las Vegas in September. He told 8NewsNow at the time: “I’m not a politician. I’m not a gun guy. I’m not a church guy. I just want families to have their children remembered.”

The first set Zanis brought to the Strip were set up at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign near Mandalay Bay, and stayed there until they were moved to the Clark County Museum.

Zanis placed his first cross for a 6-year-old boy in 1996.

“I’ve been doing this for two decades,” Zanis said. “I really love what I’m doing, but it’s taken a toll on me emotionally.