Man who made 1 October crosses diagnosed with terminal cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who played a huge part in honoring the victims of the 1 October tragedy now does not have much time left, himself. Greg Zanis, the man who just last year placed crosses at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to his family member.

Zanis is the founder of “Crosses for Losses.” Through Crosses for Losses, Zanis delivers handmade wooden crosses to mass shooting sites.

Zanis got started back in 1999. Since then he has created and delivered more than 26,000 memorials at mass-shooting sites all across the U.S.

When Zanis delivered crosses to Las Vegas last year, he told 8 News Now why he is motivated to help to honor the victims.

“It’s very simple: I’m not a politician. I’m not a gun guy. I’m not a church guy. I just want families to have their children remembered,” Zanis said.

Now, Zanis’ family says he has just weeks left to live.

His family has created a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. They have also set up a drive-thru visitation for Zanis at the family’s home in Aurora, Illinois, to keep in order with social distancing guidelines.

They say although it has been a gut-wrenching past few weeks, Zanis is “ready to be with God.”