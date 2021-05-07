Man who killed 4-year-old stepdaughter in 1985 dies in Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man on death row for killing his 4-year-old stepdaughter in 1985 has died.

Manuel Lopez, 62, died at High Desert State Prison northwest of Las Vegas on Monday.

Lopez was sentenced to death for beating, burning and killing his stepdaughter, Jessica Cevallos. The girl’s mother, Maria Lopez, testified during his trial that she was afraid of her husband but did not report his abuse out of fear of being deported.

Lopez’s cause of death has not been determined.

Manuel Lopez was the second man on Nevada’s death row to die in the past month after Patrick McKenna died following surgery.