Man who killed 3-year-old daughter sentenced to life with a possibility of parole after 50 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was sentenced to a life sentence with a possibility of parole after 50 years for the death of his 3-year-old daughter in what was described as one of the worst child abuse cases ever seen in Clark County.

Justin Bennett dodged the death penalty when he accepted a plea deal in the death of Abygaile Bennett. She died in July of 2016. Court records show Abygaile was beaten so badly, her heart exploded, and she was suffering from a broken back and broken ribs in the days before she died.

The child’s grandmother, Bernadine Morimoto, sued Clark County because she believed the Division of Family Services failed to investigate several reports of abuse against the child. The county settled the case for $100,000.

Bennett pleaded guilty to 32 counts, including murder and child abuse.