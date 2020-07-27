Man who drowned in Bellagio Fountains identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who died after drowning in the Bellagio Fountains Friday has been identified as 52-year-old David C. Swift.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided a cause of death.

According to police, Swift was a local transient. A witness told officials that a man had jumped into the water.

8 News Now spoke to a woman who saw the man take his shirt off, run toward the railing and jump in. She says he seemed disturbed and was yelling.

It is not clear if he was on drugs or if he was drinking prior to jumping into the fountains.

By the time help arrived, Swift had died.

Metro says this is an unfortunate reminder to everyone that they need to be safe and not jump in any of the water features on the Strip.