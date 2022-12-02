LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was driving almost double the speed limit before killing a 22-year-old woman this summer could face a sentence of just months in jail or a fine.

Brandon Iglesias, then 18, accepted a plea deal on Thursday to a reduced misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter. North Las Vegas police initially charged Iglesias with reckless driving and reckless driving resulting in death, which is a felony.

Iglesias was driving 63 mph in a 35-mph zone near the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street on July 4 before a crash that killed Brooklyn Fellure.

He was driving westbound into the intersection and had the right of way, according to an arrest report. However, Iglesias forfeited his right of way when evidence showed his “minimum speed after impact was almost double the posted speed limit,” the report said.

Iglesias slammed into another vehicle that was driving northbound across the intersection, causing it to slide away and rotate “more than two and a half times” before crashing into a light pole, the report said.

Fellure, who was the passenger in the vehicle that was hit, died at the hospital. The driver survived.

Nevada’s vehicular manslaughter law defines the crime as “through an act or omission that constitutes simple negligence.”

Iglesias’ plea deal means he will face a sentence of six months, a $1,000 fine or both. Sentencing is up to the judge’s discretion.