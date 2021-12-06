Man who distributed more than 600 child pornography images gets 11 years in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison for distributing more than 600 child pornography images and videos, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

Cyrus Orlando Ortega pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in June 2021.

Ortega was accused of distributing child pornography images and videos using an app called Kik Messenger. He traded the images with other app users between Sept. 27, 2019, and Nov. 1, 2019.

The images and videos depicted underage victims — some as young as infants — being sexually exploited, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey sentenced Ortega to a lifetime term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.