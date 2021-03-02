Man who died after being punched on Las Vegas Strip was former state trooper

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who was killed early Sunday when he was punched and knocked backward on the Las Vegas Strip was a former Connecticut State Trooper.

New Haven, Conn., station WTNH News 8 reports that Thomas Driscoll, 57, retired in 2009 after 22 years of service. He lived in Chicopee, Mass.

Thomas Driscoll, 57, of Chicopee, Mass., was walking on a pedestrian bridge between Cromwell Hotel & Casino & Bally's about 4:30AM when he and woman companion walked past a group of men. #ThisInsanityMustStop https://t.co/ecRdLwNjVf — Susan S. Moss (@Mossssy19) March 2, 2021

As reported on 8NewsNow, Driscoll was walking with a woman identified as Nava Fuehrer near Flamingo Road and the Strip when Brandon Leath, 33, made a comment at the couple around 4:30 a.m. Leath then ran ahead of the couple. When they were coming down an escalator on the pedestrian bridge connecting Bally’s and the Cromwell, Leath was waiting.

According to an arrest report, Leath took a “fighting stance” at the bottom of the escalator, and punched Driscoll when he reached the bottom. Driscoll fell onto his back.

Police said Driscoll was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead an hour after the incident.

Leath was taken into custody by police near the Mirage Hotel. He said he remembered being at the pedestrian bridge and then remembered being contacted by police but he “offered no explanation of the incident.”

According to the Connecticut State Police, Driscoll served most of his career on patrol at Troop H – Hartford and Troop B – North Canaan, and was also stationed at Bradley Airport.

A state police representative said, “It saddens us to hear that he died after being assaulted. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”