LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who attacked a Las Vegas judge as she sentenced him last week will remain in jail pending a future court date.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last Wednesday, Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time felon, was in Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. As Holthus was getting ready to sentence Redden to prison, he lunged over the bench and attacked her.

Redden appeared in Holthus’ court again Monday to continue the sentencing. Redden, who was sentenced from 19 months to four years on an attempted battery charge, appeared in the courtroom wearing a mask and surrounded by court marshals as two Metro police officers held onto him. Before sentencing Redden, Holthus said she did not modify or change her decision on his sentence because of the attack.

In court Tuesday on the new charges connected to the attack, Redden was surrounded by six officers. He also wore a mask and gloves.

Video shared with the 8 News Now Investigators shows several minutes of chaos after a man jumped a judge’s bench, attacking her. (KLAS)

Redden faces 13 charges, including attempted murder, which was enhanced due to Holthus’ age, which was 60 or older. Redden told corrections officers he had a bad day and tried to kill her, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Thursday.

Redden told Judge Diana Sullivan he received the complaint prosecutors filed against him and said he understood them. Bail appeared to be moot as Redden was in custody in the previous battery case.

Outside court Monday, Redden’s family said he struggles with his mental health.

Sullivan did not set bail on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14.