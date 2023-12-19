LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Las Vegas wanted for rape and attempted murder in Louisiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Tuesday around 12:50 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force arrested 25-year-old Shawn Landry in the 3100 block of Desert Inn Road near McLeod Drive.

Landry was wanted out of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana for second-degree rape, attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and false imprisonment.

Shawn Landry, 25, arrested in Las Vegas (U.S. Marshals Service)

During a home invasion in November, Landry allegedly raped and attempted to murder his victim.

The U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Task Force requested assistance from the violent offenders task force.

Landry was located and arrested by the Nevada violent offender task force at an apartment complex in the east Las Vegas valley following a short barricade.

Landry is being held at the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Louisiana.

The U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Nevada Department of Corrections, and Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Nevada Gaming Control Board.