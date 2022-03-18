CHICAGO (KLAS) — Police in Illinois have taken a man into custody who is wanted out of Las Vegas in connection with the stabbing of three people.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said members of its team and U.S. marshals arrested Bradley Pitts, 26, on Friday in the community of Maywood, west of Chicago.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pitts is accused of stabbing two women and a man in the parking lot of the MGM Grand on Jan. 9.

A warrant was out for his arrest on three counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in bodily harm, court records showed.

On Jan. 24, officers with the sheriff’s department stopped Pitts as he was driving a Jaguar in Chicago, they said. Pitts handed his identification to officers but then ran off.

Investigators later learned Pitts was staying in the Maywood area, they said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday to be returned to Nevada.