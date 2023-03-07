LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they are trying to locate a suspect who was involved in a shooting that left an innocent teen girl injured.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, 38-year-old Gregory Williams was involved in a Dec. 29, 2022, shooting that happened in the area of Palos Verde Street and Kolson Circle near Flamingo and Paradise roads.

Police said Williams and another man got into a fight and Williams fired a shot at the other man but missed him and hit a 14-year-old girl who was nearby but not involved in the situation.

A warrant for attempted murder has been issued for Williams.

Anyone with information on Williams is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at (725) 217-8607. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online at this link.