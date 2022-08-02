LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, are looking for a suspect after a gunshot missed a man “by about an inch” Sunday night.

Antonio Ruiz, 35, faces a charge of attempted murder after a shooting in a store parking lot near Riviera Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Bullhead City is across the Colorado River from Laughlin, about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday after an argument between Ruiz and another man. “When the victim tried to end the altercation and got back inside the vehicle, Ruiz reportedly shot at the vehicle, missing the victim by about an inch,” according to Bullhead City Police.

No injuries were reported.

Ruiz’s ex-girlfriend was in the store at the time of the shooting. The victim is Ruiz’s ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, police said.

Ruiz is about 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Bullhead City Police Department at (928) 763-1999. Ruiz is considered to be armed and dangerous.