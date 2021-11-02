Man tries to escape twice after arrest; now faces list of felony charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who fell asleep inside a running vehicle in the south Las Vegas valley faces a list of charges after trying to escape police twice after he was detained.

Walter Acevedo, 30, faces several felony charges including possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer with a firearm, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with his arrest on Sunday.

Officers responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Cameron Street and Mesa Verde Lane, just west of the Interstate 15 interchange at Blue Diamond Road, found Acevedo slumped over the wheel of a red pickup before 6 a.m., according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police blocked the vehicle and approached Acevedo, careful not to let him flee if he woke up. Officers grabbed his hands as he awoke, and he stepped on the accelerator.

As officers worked to get him out of the vehicle, he tried to reach into a pocket where he had a small handgun. After he was secured, officers searched the vehicle and found another handgun, as well as methamphetamine and a pipe.

Investigators determined one of the guns and the truck were stolen. Acevedo is also a convicted felon and not allowed to have a gun.

After he was detained, Acevedo tried to escape as officers changed his handcuffs at University Medical Center, where he was treated for an ankle injury that was apparently unrelated to the arrest.

He tried to escape again as an officer tried to take him from UMC to a patrol vehicle. That resulted in a foot pursuit outside of the hospital, and Acevedo was captured again.