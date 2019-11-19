Man to plead guilty to making ammo bought by Las Vegas mass shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The only person ever charged in connection with the 1 October shooting will face a federal judge in Las Vegas Tuesday.

Douglas Haig is not accused of a direct role in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. He is expected to plead guilty to making and selling the ammunition to the man behind the massacre.

Haig is an aerospace engineer in Arizona.

In the weeks following the mass shooting, it was discovered he sold 720 rounds, including armor-piercing and tracer bullets, to Stephen Paddock.

Paddock later opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 59 and wounding hundreds more. Police say Haig’s fingerprints were also found on unfired bullets inside Paddock’s suite at Mandalay Bay hotel.

Haig has only spoken publicly once — early last year — saying he had no way of knowing Paddock’s horrible intentions.

“He told me exactly what he wanted. I handed him a box with the ammunition in it. He paid me and he left,” Hiag said. “I’m still racking my brain for what did I miss? Why didn’t I pick this up.”

Within weeks of the massacre, Haig shut down his business. He originally pleaded not guilty to one count of manufacturing ammunition without a license.

His attorney had tried to get his trial moved out of Las Vegas saying he couldn’t get a fair jury. None of that matters now with Tuesday’s expected guilty plea.